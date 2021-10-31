Wealthface empowers people to trade seamlessly

No one can deny that trading has always caused a significant feeling of fear among traders. To overcome such fear, it is better to educate individuals about trade importance and its actual process, rather than shifting the focus more towards risks from one side, and dramatic gains or losses from the other.This is where Wealthface Trade comes to bridge that gap and empower more individuals to trade freely and seamlessly at low cost.

When it comes to trade, competition in the region has increased drastically, with several companies racing to launch trade platforms. However, Wealthface stands out by putting the user at the centre of the experience with its new Wealthface trade smart platform; a platform that is unique, smart, and easy to use.

Talking about the new platform, Wealthface’s CEO, Bilal Majbour, said: “When we say smart, we say something different and unique and we really mean it. We wanted to offer something new to our clients and to the users in the Middle East, something they can trust, enjoy, and help them to generate earnings. Clients will be able to fund their account free of charge and start trading instantly, this is how much the client will enjoy using the platform and will not miss a trading opportunity.”

“Our portfolios’ template solution is backed by award-winning research that helps clients stay in control of their money and destiny with a simple fingerprint," Majbour added.

This new trade platform gives users the opportunity to trade stocks with $1 per trade including a sharia-compliant filter option free of charge. Users can also build a basket and add a number of stocks to it and trade it directly to the market with the amount of the user choice and re-balance it with a single click.

Users can select a portfolio based on factors and the sectors of their choice. It is also built to provide flexibility to select one or multiple portfolios, including a Halal Islamic option. With this all-in-one solution, the goal is to let users access what they did not have access to; providing them with a super transparent journey. It also promises flexible trade for all types of traders, as its algorithm keeps scaling products and optimises the portfolio with enhancement as the main objective. It works on enabling users to trade from thousands of stocks, including high-value stocks like Apple, Google, Tesla, and even Zoom from as low as $1.

"Wealthface is known to be the platform that lets users make money. We want everyone to enjoy the user-friendly platform we are offering, but we want to make sure that what Wealthface offers is beyond what they can get in the related market from features and tools. We want them to make money by using our revolutionary solutions," Majbour concluded.

