Watan Al Emarat Foundation awards humanitarian services

Published: Sat 17 Dec 2022, 1:49 PM Last updated: Sat 17 Dec 2022, 2:14 PM

Watani Al Emarat Foundation distributed awards for volunteering for social causes in connection with the UN’s International Volunteer Day 2022. V S Bijukumar, general secretary, AKCAF Events and a resident of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and V C Manoj, cultural co-ordinator, AKCAF Events, resident of Thrissur, also in Kerala received the awards and certificates for ‘Best Volunteer 2022’ from Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, CEO, Watani Al Emarat Foundation and member of the UAE Federal National Council, in a function organised at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce premises.

The awards were given in recognition of exemplary service for social and humanitarian causes. Many distinguished officials and members of the foundation were also present at the ceremony. These included Shahul Hameed, chairman, AKCAF Events; Charles Paul, president, AKCAF Events; and Anoop Anil Devan, chief coordinator, AKCAF Events, among others.