Want to get noticed? Experts tell you how

Published: Tue 12 Jul 2022, 12:58 PM

Instagram is a social network owned by Facebook, Inc. It allows you to take pictures and videos, apply filters to them, and share them on other social networks like Twitter or Facebook. It's okay to say that Instagram is probably the most popular social media platform out there. This also means that there is a ton of competition to face off against. Especially if you're an influencer or a brand trying to make an impact. You're going up against already super famous brands, content creators, and so much more. The need to go viral exists in all of these people but it doesn't happen to everyone. How can you achieve it? It happens if you gain more engagement on Instagram.

People have also come forward to say that if you buy Instagram followers, this can boost your reach. While this claim does hold some legibility to it, it's' not the only way. There are other organic as well as inorganic methods you can use to go viral on Instagram quickly. What are these ways? In this short guide, we list down seven great methods to run through Instagram like no other.

Post content that makes your followers come back

This is one of the many best things you can do if you want to go viral on Instagram. If people aren't coming back to your account time and time again, then they aren't going to share it with their friends and family. Make sure the content you post is something that is going to make people talk about it. It should also be something unique. This means that if a lot of other people are posting about it, add some twist to it or an updated version of what others are doing. Make sure you're posting images on Instagram at least once a day.

Record your everyday life

This is a great way to go viral on Instagram. The best part about this method is that it doesn't matter where you are; as long as you're posting something interesting that people can relate to, people are going to share it. You're not really restricted to any place there, so if you want to post a video of yourself at the beach, then do that.

Just make sure whatever videos you're posting are engaging and cool. Along with doing this, make sure that whenever you post a video of your everyday life on Instagram, follow up by sharing it on other social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, or Snapchat.

Post content that's timely

This is one of the easiest ways to go viral on Instagram. Being timely is important because that's what you need to do. If you have something up your sleeve and it's not public yet, then don't post it on Instagram yet, this will help you gain more engagement on Instagram. Wait until the day it can be posted, and then publish it with your followers.

This way they'll see new content every day and they'll come back to check again later on. It's kind of like the same as being timely with posts but it doesn't have to be time-specific so much as just right for that moment when you're publishing the content.

Post content about trivial topics

If you post a comment about the weather and that's all you do on Instagram, then this won't get shared all over the place. Instead, make sure you're posting content that's local to your location and trend-related. There are people on Instagram who will share content from far away places.

Just make sure it's something that is a little interesting and not just something that everyone does. But don't just post mundane topics and forget about it. Nothing will gain these followers back for your account if you do this, so keep pushing yourself and make sure this is one of the many ways to go viral on Instagram.

Use hashtags

You can't go viral without using hashtags. This should be pretty self-explanatory. If you don't use hashtags, then people won't know who you are.

They'll never see the content you have up your sleeve, and when someone does stumble upon a post of yours that doesn't have any hashtags on it, then they won't even know what it is. So make sure when you're using these hashtags that you follow them with other popular hashtags that will turn up the reach of your content.

Make videos that garner attention

One of the best ways to go viral on Instagram is by making videos of yourself or other people in your life. You could buy followers on Instagram but this way is a more organic one that takes a little bit more effort.

When a video of yours goes viral by getting the likes, you'll see it on another social network like Twitter. This will lead more people to your Instagram account. It can also be in the form of a Vine or a GIF on Facebook. Just make sure your videos are worth watching because this can turn into a lot of views for you.

Use hashtags for engagement

One thing about Instagram is that when you're labelling one post, it shows up under all others that are on your page. If someone tags your post with a bunch of different hashtags, then it'll show up under all these different hashtags so they will get more visibility and followers as well.

Conclusion

Going viral on Instagram is easier than you think. With these methods above, you'll see a huge increase in the number of followers your account has. Go through them and choose which one you believe suits your needs best. You'll be well on your way to becoming an influencer and making the most of Instagram.