Vietnam to strengthen its presence in FMCG market in UAE via Al Maya Group

Published: Mon 13 Feb 2023, 4:23 PM Last updated: Mon 13 Feb 2023, 4:27 PM

A high-level Vietnam delegation led by Pham Quang Hieu, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs along with the Ambassador of Vietnam to the UAE Nguyen Manh Tuan and other officials from Vietnam visited Al Maya Group's head office, informed Kamal Vachani, group director and partner of Al Maya Group.

Vachani highlights the key takeaways from the Vietnamese delegation. " Al Maya imports several products from around the world and we are one of the leading importers of rice from Vietnam. During the current visit, the Minister assured full support to Al Maya in importing more and more products from Vietnam and also discussed further strengthening relations between Vietnam and the supermarket conglomerate. Quang Hieu appreciated the group's role in promoting Vietnam products in the UAE and wider GCC.

Al Maya Group has been importing food products from Vietnam and enjoys excellent relations with the companies there. “ We at Al Maya are confident that with the efforts taken by MOFA, Vietnam the imports of foodstuff from Vietnam are going to grow to new heights ” added Vachani.

As of 2021, Vietnam's export in terms of edible fruits, nuts, peel of citrus fruit and melons was $87.50 million, the nation expects to increase this figure among other sectors of trade as well shortly.

The group’s representatives have been participating in several trade shows to strengthen Al Maya’s relationship with Vietnam’s market, added Vachani.

Al Maya Group is a supermarket and FMCG conglomerate with over 50 supermarkets in the GCC countries in addition to other businesses.

The group is exhibiting in Gulfood at hall no. six, the pavilion stand # B6 – 20.