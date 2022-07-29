V Hotel reveals summer staycation deals for residents

Published: Fri 29 Jul 2022, 3:50 PM

Keeping sustainability in mind, the V Hotel, Dubai has added 12 superchargers onsite through valet service – the only valet charging service in the country, allowing guests to relax and recharge at their own convenience. Guests can check in and relax at the hotel’s newly launched king deluxe and twin rooms on its extravagant kind beds with either Dubai Water Canal or Sheikh Zayed Road view.

The property also boasts state-of-the-art gym fitness centre which offers equipment for cardio, weights and yoga alike. V Hotel also features a tennis academy on site, with indoor and outdoor courts. Guests can jog by the canal or cycle in the 5.6 mi Meydan professional cycling track which has direct access to the hotel.

For a good escape from the heat, V Hotel’s summer staycation offer also includes two La Perle tickets — the city’s water themed show, as well as 25 per cent savings on dining at selected outlets.