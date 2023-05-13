Union Coop to support ‘Emirates Nature-WWF’

The agreement was signed in the presence of Dr Suhail Al Bastaki, happiness and marketing director, Union Coop, Huda Salem Saif, senior communication section manager at Union Coop and staff from both sides.

Published: Sat 13 May 2023, 3:44 PM Last updated: Sat 13 May 2023, 4:12 PM

Dubai-based retailer Union Coop signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ‘Emirates Nature-WWF’ in cooperation with World Wildlife Fund (WWF). The signing comes as a part of the cooperative’s social responsibility goals to support government, private and social welfare institutions and community welfare projects.

The MoU was signed at Union Coop headquarters – Al Warqa City Mall, Dubai, by Eng Abdulla Mohammad Rafie Al Dallal, managing director, Union Coop and Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, director general at Emirates Nature-WWF.

This agreement falls within the framework of Union Coop’s programmes to strengthen cooperation with associations that serve the essential community groups, participate in initiatives directed at them, and expand their role in community development.

Union Coop also organised a guided tour for the Emirates Nature-WWF delegation of the Union Coop hypermarket branch at Al Warqa City Mall.