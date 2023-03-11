Union Coop opens new community residential mall in Motor City

Published: Sat 11 Mar 2023, 5:17 PM Last updated: Sat 11 Mar 2023, 5:44 PM

Union Coop has opened its new community residential mall consisting of its 26th hypermarket branch, 28 commercial stores and 44 residential apartments in Al Habiya.

The latest project was inaugurated by Majid Hamad Rahma Al Shamsi, chairman at Union Coop with Eng Abdulla Mohammad Rafie Al Dallal, managing director at Union Coop in the presence of division and department directors, managers and employees of Union Coop, along with several officials and suppliers, in addition to shoppers and consumers of all categories of the society.

The retailer also released an inaugural promotion with discounts of up to 75 per cent on a large selection of food and non-food products to delight consumers. This four-day promotion will run until March 12 and will help reduce the burden on consumers who are looking for essential products of international quality at competitive prices.