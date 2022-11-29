UAE grants 10-year Golden Residency visa to CEO of Shabab Al Aweer

Published: Tue 29 Nov 2022, 9:41 AM Last updated: Tue 29 Nov 2022, 9:44 AM

The UAE government has awarded its 10-year Golden Residency visa to Aman Ullah Ubaid Ullah, CEO of Shabab Al Aweer. On receiving the visa, Ubaid Ullah said: “Thank you for this wonderful recognition. Being a recipient of the Golden Visa has boosted my confidence as an investor. This is such an encouraging step for investors by the UAE leaders and I am very grateful to the Dubai authorities for honouring me with this award.”

Ubaid Ullah started his fruit business in 2003 and came to Dubai in 2007 to expand his business in the UAE. Apart from Shabab Al Aweer, Ubaid Ullah is a well-established UAE-based importer and supplier of fruits and vegetables. The company has a commercial operation for retailers along with providing free same-day delivery in Dubai.

With a company turnover of Dh100 million, Shabab Al Aweer Food Stuff Trading is a UAE-based innovative and integrated multi-food products company. With an established global presence, the group offers a wide range of food products, households, derivatives, intermediates, and other services. The company has been built solely around creating trust and delivering value captured in its vision as ‘the preferred provider of essential and value-added foods for everyone, everywhere and every day’.