TP-Link MEA to host launch of Omada Cloud Based controller

Published: Fri 17 Jun 2022, 5:04 PM

TP-Link is a global provider of reliable networking devices and accessories, involved in all aspects of everyday life. The company is ranked by analyst firm International Data Corporation (IDC) as the number one provider of Wi-Fi devices for 11 consecutive years, supplying distribution to more than 170 countries and serving billions of people worldwide.

TP-Link, announced the launch of cloud based controller followed by series of events and roadshow. Professional Omada SDN controller existing in the cloud, will enable 100 per cent centralised cloud management of the whole network from different sites—all controlled from a single interface anywhere, anytime.

Lucas Jiang, general manager, TP-Link MEA, said: "The demand for high performing business networking solutions with cloud based solution is increasing in the entire Middle East and we are delighted to host these launch event in many countries like UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar. We will kick start with our first event in Dubai which will be held on June 21 and in Bahrain on June 23. Similarly we will roll out the event in Oman on June 29."

"The launch of the Omada CBC was a strategic move because we believe to endow the best solution that integrated proficiency and helps in creating unique market leadership outpacing the competition and it will accelerate customer network to cloud transformation. It will also give confidence to systems integrators (SI) to enable unfold opportunities business opportunities in the region. We have successfully driven business growth and market share year-on-year since we began our regional operations in Dubai. Now we are focusing to implement the same business strategy to other GCC countries," Jiang added.

Lucas explained that the company is seeking to develop the system integrators who are willing to expand their business in the hospitality, education and corporate sector. He said: “This event will act as a platform where partners will witness the CBC launch and we will interact to hear their feedback on what needs to be improved upon."

He pointed out that this new collaboration and strategic partnerships are fundamental to improve business outcomes and in today's fast-paced environment, a 'do-it-alone' approach is not the best strategy for growth. "TP-Link believes in strengthening the partnership together, so we ensure to develop the partner by providing tools, resources and after sales support and enlist to make sure that they are trained, certified and enabled to implement our business networking offerings in the market. Our long term strategy is to assure to grow our share of business in MEA region," he concluded.