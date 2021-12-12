Top Lessons We Can Learn from Gennaro Tella's Success
Born in Naples in 1973, Gennaro Tella is a successful entrepreneur who is making a mark in sales and marketing.
Gennaro is the founder and CEO of Attitude, a performance-driven organization specialized in building and implementing field marketing strategies. Attitude is the largest sales management company in Italy. Gennaro has established Attitude as a one-of-a-kind brand that works holistically on the sales process regardless of the product. Like sales doctors, Gennaro constantly strives to add value to the entire process by enhancing it and making his customers achieve unexpected results.
Gennaro believes that every path in life is unique and inimitable. He believes in authenticity and uniqueness to be a major driving factor to success. You have to present the market with something unique or an advanced version of what presently exists for you to make a mark in the world.
Gennaro also emphasizes the need to work with others and the need to associate yourself with like-minded individuals who can help propel you toward your dream. Gennaro believes that alone you are worth half, but together, you can achieve double the speed. It’s like a game, but if you learn to do it and empower others, it becomes educational and fun while still pushing your dreams.
The world is evolving, and future generations will have access to much more data than past ones. They’ll be able to work much faster and they’ll have access to more insights and data points. You need to be a risk-taker and do whatever it takes to go after your dreams. Unfortunately, Gennaro says that modern society focuses on teaching the fear of failure rather than what you can learn from them. Gennaro views failures as teaching opportunities. He wants other people to see challenges as learning opportunities, which drive more success. The essential thing is the speed of reaction to different challenges that come your way.
Gennaro’s advice is to listen only to enhanced constructive advice, and to never give up. It's also important to distinguish who wants to help you from those who want to put you down. Do not assume that everyone is happy to hear your idea in the end; you play the real game by yourself. Never forget it.
In addition, Gennaro tells everyone to separate instinct from reason and listen to both, analyze and then decide. To start a business, you need vision and instinct, but you need the right mix of both to make it work.
In the future, Gennaro sees himself as the head of Attitude with various responsibilities at an international level. He wants to scale Attitude through a structured plan like the ones they do for their customers, using pragmatism, vision, innovation, and managerial empowerment.