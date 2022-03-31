Top employer brands converge at Ajman University’s Virtual Career Fair

Published: Thu 31 Mar 2022, 10:15 AM

In order to facilitate our students’ career aims and to help them connect with leading employers in the market, Ajman University held a Virtual Career Fair on March 24, 2022. 30 leading global and UAE companies participated in Ajman University’s Virtual Career Fair, which connected the students with attractive internship and job placement opportunities at these companies.

A total of 350 students and alumni attended the Virtual Career Fair. Companies that participated in AU Virtual Career Fair, 2022 included DP World UAE region, DU, Emirates NBD, DP World UAE region, Masafi LLC, Al Ghurair Investment, Mashreq Bank, Emirates Development Bank, Fam Holding, Medicina Group of Pharmacies, AECOM, Halliburton, Nestle, UEMEDICAL, Henkel, Nomac, Veolia, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Richemont, PRA Consultancy, Edutech Middle East, SchemaZone, DMCC, Insight Plum, ThingLogix FZ-LLC, Ajman University, L'Oreal, Dabur International and Al Tamimi & Company.

The Career Fair was inaugurated with a speech by AU chancellor Dr Karim Seghir. Emphasising the importance of the event, Dr Seghir said, “Ajman University is committed to developing students as skilled professionals and innovators who are able to make significant contributions to the Industry in the UAE and abroad. The AU Career Fair not only connects students with top employers in the region, but also broadens their perspective with amazing new ideas presented by experts in the Industry.”

The Career Fair was preceded by workshops by prominent industry practitioners who introduced students to a few trending topics and their significance to the industry. Into the New World with 5G by Huawei was presented by Dr Joh Wey Ping, Huawei data communication technical trainer. Dr Ping demonstrated how 5G technology works, how it has revolutionised the world of telecommunication, while having a great impact on all other sectors.

In another workshop, Opportunities in Procurement Transformation by Insight Plum, Mayank Chandla, founder and CEO spoke about using digital tools to build more efficient business systems.

He emphasised on the great role of procurement technology and transformation services, that enables companies of all sizes to modernise their business and talent, and prepare for sustainable growth. Insight plum will offer students of Ajman University internship opportunities in procurement and supply chain.

The virtual fair also provided students useful tips on making the best impression during interviews, skills required to be job ready, and information on career opportunities across a wide variety of industries and sectors.

For companies, this was a unique opportunity to connect with highly-skilled students and graduates in a specialised virtual environment.