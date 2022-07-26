The World's First Bitcoin Sky Mansion Coming to Dubai Soon
Welfare Developments' First Property Development Stunner
When Bitcoin ﬁrst burst onto the scene, it was the inaugural colossal of cryptocurrencies, which soon grew to become the biggest and most valued cryptocurrency to date, hitting highs of more than $50,000. Now, Bitcoin comes to life as Welfare Developments prepares to inaugurate Dubai's and the World's ﬁrst Bitcoin Sky Mansion for fractional ownership, kickstarting a long-term partnership with Propchain, who are set to launch their very own fractionalized real estate investing marketplace.
A tremendous work of architecture, the property spans over 600 sqm, spread over three-ﬂoors in the center of Dubai at the Boulevard Point. A stellar balcony area which overlooks another otherworldly development - Burj Khalifa - the Bitcoin Sky Mansion is sure to be a sight to behold upon its ﬁnalisation.
A large rooftop jacuzzi, wellness facility, bar, pool table, and countless spacious rooms, all of which are exclusively branded "BTC", making any attendee (or fractional owner)'s jaw drop anywhere they go in the triplex.
According to Propchain CEO - Robin Ubaghs - the Bitcoin Sky Mansion is on its course to be fully ready for fractionalisation within the next couple of months. We are absolutely delighted to fractionalize such a unique property through this fruitful partnership with Welfare Developments"
This property is but one of many stellar developments to be found in the glorious city of Dubai. An Emirate that is often mistaken for its own country due to the sheer differentiation and innovation that can be found within it, it comes as no surprise that Dubai is where high-end technology develops fastest, and bridges are built.
You can watch an in-depth walkthrough of the Bitcoin Sky Mansion over on Propchain's page here https://eu1.hubs.ly/H01mcY80