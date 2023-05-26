The Pearl Initiative and Majarra collaborate to increase availability of Arabic content on corporate governance

Published: Fri 26 May 2023, 3:33 PM

The Pearl Initiative, a business led non-profit organisation that promotes accountability in the Gulf region’s private sector has signed a memorandum of understanding with Majarra, the UAE-based Arabic content platform to advance the availability of Arabic-based information relating to corporate governance in the region. Through the partnership, the Pearl Initiative will continue its mission to remain a leading business-led action-orientated platform advancing corporate governance as a key driver of competitiveness, job creation and sustainable economic growth across the region.

Commenting on the collaboration, Yamama Al-Oraibi, CEO at the Pearl Initiative, said: "We believe this partnership with Majarra will play an important role in providing topical and up-to-date digital Arabic content on corporate governance. It will add tremendous value to our regional efforts to spread and strengthen a culture of governance, transparency, and ethical competitiveness by ensuring relevant content on these critical topics are accessible to Arabic speakers in the Gulf region."

The strategic partnership will involve both organisations working closely to publish high-quality content in Arabic on the corporate culture of accountability and transparency, enriching the existing content available to Arabic speakers and strengthening corporate governance standards in the Gulf region.

Hamoud AlMahhmoud, chief content officer at Majarra, said: "Our strategic partnership with the Pearl Initiative reflects our keenness to contribute to the economic development of our region by publishing the best Arabic content on the internet on corporate governance in the region. The memorandum of understanding represents a new step within Majarra’s strategy to cooperate with the best institutions to bring about real positive change in the business community in our region."

The Pearl Initiative is the leading not-profit organisation responsible for spearheading programmes across the Gulf that deliver data-driven insights and amplifies the importance of corporate governance principles as a business imperative to support corporations, family firms, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), and philanthropic organisations in applying governance standards, including through diversity and inclusion and anti-corruption practices.