The Health Bank presents a pilot study on remote health monitoring for diabetes

Published: Tue 31 May 2022, 10:31 AM

The Health Bank Global (THB) have modernised remote health monitoring by making patients an active part of their healthcare journey. By harnessing such methods, patients facing chronic conditions are able to monitor their own symptoms and take control over their own health, with the guidance of licensed healthcare professionals. The pilot study recruited 32 patients with chronic conditions for a three-month period to test the hypothesis that the programme’s patient-centred approach to remote monitoring of health would provide better patient outcomes and increased adherence to treatment. In the traditional medical setup, these patients would often report low compliance to treatment, as appointments are spread apart over weeks to months.

THB's remote monitor coupled with the development of a unique patient engagement rating system (PERS) yielded a strong correlation between high patient engagement scores and improved blood glucose levels over the three-month period. This is indicative that care management of diabetes can take place within the comfort of a patient’s home in a manner that is cost effective and proves to be a good alternative to the traditional medical setup of healthcare practices happening exclusively in hospitals or clinics.