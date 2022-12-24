The grand green drive with Sharaf DG

A total of 230 winners will walk away with daily prizes.

Published: Sat 24 Dec 2022, 1:54 PM Last updated: Sat 24 Dec 2022, 2:19 PM

An interest in sustainable resources has led Sharaf DG to take significant step toward mitigating the impending effects, gradually shifting to wiser resources and spearheading positive climate impact in electronics retail space. While steadfast growth remains at the heart of development, green steps are being integrated hand in hand to lend themselves to balanced progress. This DSF, Sharaf DG is giving shoppers a chance to take home a Tesla 3 and enjoy holidays in Thailand, Malaysia, Türkiye, Maldives, Cyprus or Serbia along with six staycations each week of this fascinating shopping season on the purchase of Dh500 and above. A total of 230 winners will walk away with daily prizes.

Customers will also get a chance to save more with Entertainer’s ‘Buy 1 Get 1’ offers on the most exciting attractions in the city worth up to Dh2,000 and assured gift vouchers worth up to Dh 3,000 from Behrouz, Dunkin, Oven Story, Chill Out, Motion Gate Theme Park, Bollywood Parks, Flying Cup, Infinity Des Lumieres, Laguna Water Park, The View at The Palm, Adventure HQ, iBody, Cotton On, Legoland, Aventura, Typo, Forever 21 and many more.

Talking about the ongoing sale and promotions, Swara Mayuri, a customer exclaimed: “We are excited to shop at Sharaf DG this DSF. We have been dreaming of a sustainable ride for too long. And what better than paid holidays to thrilling destinations in this festive season. We recently moved houses and were looking for the best deals for a home makeover. The joy of shopping with a chance to win exciting prizes, all in one place has us coming back to Sharaf DG. Looking forward to seeing what’s in store for us.”

With technology progressing, letting go of the old equipment has had its impact on the rise of e-waste in the region. To mitigate the looming concern, Sharaf DG has set forth the largest e-waste collection drive in the region and encourages everyone to contribute to the cause.