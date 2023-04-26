The Choco Monarch expands its franchise in Tanzania and Malawi

In the words of Regina Brett, “When it comes to chocolate, resistance is futile.” Saying no to your favourite chocolate or sweet treat is nearly impossible. At the least, if you eat chocolate treats occasionally, make sure that you indulge in the best. As chocolatiers across the globe continue to bring chocolate innovations, more and more chocolate cafes have come to the forefront. The Choco Monarch is a one-of-a-kind chocolate cafe with a presence in the Middle East.

Founded by Rizwan Noor and Cajetan Pereira in 2017, The Choco Monarch has been at the centre stage for those who love French Crepes, Waffles, Pancakes, freshly baked cakes and other beverages. Located in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, The Choco Monarch has an array of contemporary and innovative delights in its expansive menu. Made with the best quality ingredients, the products are handmade with no preservatives.

Besides its physical outlets in Dubai and Sharjah, The Choco Monarch offers online delivery services. Currently, the brand is in expansion mode through franchising with its outlets in Tanzania and Malawi. To know about the franchise expansion, we contacted the founders to get an idea of their vision for The Choco Monarch.

“We have begun operations in Tanzania and Malawi. Our goal is to give the brand global exposure. In future, The Choco Monarch will have outlets in different countries. We have already signed the MoU for the UK and the USA as our operations will begin there soon. In the coming year, we hope to have four franchise outlets”, the duo said.

As The Choco Monarch continues to offer unique and delectable chocolate recipes to its customers in the UAE and beyond, it will soon have newer additions to its vast menu. Among different chocolate delights, founder Noor aims to offer several other flavour combinations to its customers. “Our mission is to provide an unforgettable experience to our customers. For us, quality matters the most, and we strive to meet customer requirements."

Apart from this, The Choco Monarch has other products like fresh juices, smoothies, milkshakes, hot chocolate, coffee, tea and other beverages. With its new franchise model, it is obvious that the chocolate cafe will have new products on its menu. Check out more about The Choco Monarch by visiting its website www.thechocomonarch.com.