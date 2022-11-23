The biggest fashion fiesta of the year is here

Published: Wed 23 Nov 2022, 5:38 PM Last updated: Wed 23 Nov 2022, 5:40 PM

Esparto Events to Host International Designers League 2022 in Shangri - la, Dubai November 26. International designers league is aimed at connecting people from the fashion industry across the globe, showcasing the designer’s collection and fashion brands in Dubai.

The list includes designers, celebrities, models and other industry leaders. International designers league will bring together the industry elite for intensive talks, panels, networking, and our world-class exhibition market. This event will bring together top designers from across the globe under one roof.