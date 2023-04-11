Team Innovation prepares to come back for next season

Published: Tue 11 Apr 2023, 2:00 PM Last updated: Tue 11 Apr 2023, 2:49 PM

It has been an absolutely incredible year for the event industry in Dubai.

Last year, Team Innovation, India’s leading experience curators took the city of gold by storm with their exceptional entertainment events. They hosted numerous experiences at some of the most popular luxury entertainment venues, adding new life to Dubai’s Bollywood music fandom. Staying true to their nature of always offering nothing less than exemplary, these events brought in exhilarating performances by leading Indian artists such as Norah Fatehi, B Praak, global star King and Imran Khan to name a few. Team Innovation not only created a name for itself in the Dubai circuit but is the only company to have hosted events at the renowned WHITE Dubai, SKY 2.0 and BLU Dubai. Not forgetting, the regular effervescent evening event they curated each week at Mantis Dubai. To celebrate their milestone one-year anniversary of successfully making a mark in the city’s entertainment industry, they put together one of the biggest season closing parties at WHITE Dubai that was graced with performances by one of India’s top rap sensations, Raftaar and Bollywood deejay and music composer, DJ Chetas.

To sum it up, we can say that it has been an exciting year for the team and they look forward to coming back with nothing short of a bang next season.