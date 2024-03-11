TCL unveils the world's largest QD-mini LED TV in Dubai

115” X955 Max QD-Mini LED TV

Published: Mon 11 Mar 2024, 2:38 PM

TCL Electronics, a leading consumer electronics brand and the world's top two TV brands has launched the groundbreaking 115” X955 Max QD-Mini LED TV in Dubai. The launch event, held in the heart of Dubai at the Palm Jumeirah, brought together industry leaders, media representatives, top influencers, and notable personalities such as Khalid Al Ameri, Baymabay, and Latifa Shamsi for an unforgettable evening filled with excitement and anticipation.

The launch event showcased the remarkable capabilities of the 115” X955 Max QD-Mini LED TV, providing viewers with a cinematic experience right in their living rooms. With a peak brightness of 5,000 nits (unit of measurement for brightness) and over 20,000 local dimming zones, this TV offers precise lighting and impressive contrast, ensuring crisper and sharper visuals even on such a large scale. Equipped with QLED Pro, a 144 Hz VRR and an ONKYO 6.2.2 Hi-Fi system, the TV delivers exceptional image quality and pulse-pounding audio with an ultra-slim design.

Reflecting on the launch, Sunny Yang, general manager of TCL Middle East, said, “We are proud to introduce the 115” X955 Max QD-Mini LED TV to Dubai. TCL has taken a significant technological leap forward, redefining the home entertainment landscape. This remarkable TV offers an unrivalled viewing experience that truly satisfies the growing appetite for large home displays, bringing the immersive sensation of watching a movie on a premium large screen directly to the comfort of one's home."

"Our latest lineup of the XL Collection TVs, including the impressive 115” X955 Max QD-Mini LED TV, reflects our dedication to providing consumers with cinematic viewing, immersive gaming, and realistic sports experiences right in the comfort of their homes," she added.

The launch event was a spectacular affair filled with excitement and anticipation. Attendees were treated to an immersive user experience zone, where they could indulge in a cinematic getaway and experience the product firsthand.

TCL kicked off the world's largest QD-Mini LED TV launch event with engaging presentations from the TCL team. The Majid Khan Niazi, marketing director of TCL MEABG, offered a peek into TCL's brand history and partnerships, while the Business Head of the Dubai subsidiary Vic Shen enlightened us about the performance and strategy in the UAE.

Additionally, guests were entertained by a talented violinist and a live painter, whose artwork was showcased on the impressive TV screen, demonstrating its superior display performance. A fun mosaic photo wall added to the festive atmosphere, with over 175 guests in attendance.

The massive display from TCL sets a new standard for immersive entertainment, delivering stunning visuals and lifelike clarity. Powered by advanced technology and precision engineering, this TV redefines the way audiences interact with their favourite content, whether it's movies, sports, or gaming.