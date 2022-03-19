Tax specialist Andersen Global introduces new member firm

Anurag Chaturvedi, managing partner of Andersen in the UAE

Andersen Global added a new member firm in the UAE as a Dubai-based chartered house adopts the Andersen brand, strengthening its presence in the Middle East. Founded in 2018 and a collaborating firm since 2020, Andersen in the UAE is a full-service tax firm specialising in direct and indirect tax, regulatory compliances, risk management and transaction advisory on cross border issues.

The firm increased its presence in the UAE with a new office in Abu Dhabi during 2021. By 2021, the firm had added its capability to provide the economic social governance services to contribute to the social development goals of the country. “Working with Andersen Global over the past few years has led to our firm’s development and allowed us to maintain a strong foothold in the market.

We have provided the clients with the global resources necessary to meet their complex, international business needs,” said Anurag Chaturvedi, managing partner of Andersen in the UAE. “We are proud to adopt the Andersen brand as it further reflects our dedication to providing our clients with comprehensive, integrated solutions regardless of borders,” added Chaturvedi.

“Anurag and his team have consistently demonstrated their dedication to the values and vision of our organisation through their innovative business insight and leading cross-border capabilities,” said Mark Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “The addition of Andersen in the UAE strengthens our capabilities in the region and reflects our commitment to building a benchmark organisation that provides clients with synergistic services globally,” added Vorsatz.