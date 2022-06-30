Taking the medical aesthetics industry to next level is an certified surgeon and ace healthcare professional, Dr. Ahmad Moukalled.
Transforming lives of millions of patients through his innate and excellent work is Dr. Ahmad Moukalled who has garnered a special name for himself.
The current golden era of generation has seen it all, new ideas, advents, advancements, latest technologies, cutting-edge products and services which have been hugely beneficial to the next gen customers. Across diverse sectors and industries, the healthcare industry has grown exponentially driving many new procedures and products that has changed the lives of millions of patients. Surgeons and healthcare professionals have been at the forefront of many of these dynamic and positive changes that has enabled the patients to live a happy and healthier life. Within the health care set up, different verticals too have grown in an humongous manner catapulting them to use best in class products and new technologies to curb down the illnesses and diseases of patients and help them revive their lives. The world of medical aesthetics and cosmetics as an niche within the healthcare system has seen tremendous growth with more and more people getting the right knowledge and awareness about procedures and products involved. Lets read about one surgeon and healthcare professional named Dr. Ahmad Moukalled who has taken many positive steps in imparting the right knowledge and helping patients know more about aesthetics surgery and procedures.
Born on 12 October 1986 and raised in Beirut, Dr. Ahmad Moukalled has taken many initiatives and steps to take the medical aesthetics niche to next level by not only helping patients with his surgical expertise but also imparting the right knowledge among them. Helping patients get their desired features and appearance, Dr. Ahmad Moukalled has touched the lives of millions of patients by instilling a great level of confidence in them and re-live their lives to the fullest. His stellar work ethics and practices has propelled him to become a one stop all solution for patients when it comes to aesthetics, cosmetic surgery and care. He opened his first clinic in Beirut in 2018 and then started to practice in Dubai then Egypt, soon Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Dr Ahmad has been a recipient of many awards and accolades at this young age. After completing his bachelor’s degree of medicine & surgery, Dr Ahmad finished at the top of his class and then obtained his general surgery specialty from the American University of Beirut to become a board certified Surgeon. He then moved to the United States where he became a diplomat of the American Board of Aesthetic Medicine in San Diego, California obtaining a huge experience in the field of Aesthetic Medicine. He is the national ambassador for IBSA Derma and a certified national trainer in the UAE. His work in super niche segment of full face fuller transformation and touch in Profhilo for the face and neck lifting has won his many plaudits.
Having graduated from the American University of Beirut, Lebanon, Dr. Ahmad is a part of the American Board of Aesthetic Medicine and is currently working on an international research with IBSA Derma to evaluate the effect of Profhilo Body on butt lift in combination with butt fillers. To make lives easier for patients and have hassle free appointment systems, Dr Ahmad has now started to take appointments online through his website - www.drahmadmoukalled.com. One can easily visit the website which has been designed in a way that it is extremely user friendly and can be easily navigated to book the appointments. With majority of patients today being tech savvy, it has become further more easy for them to know more about the consulting surgeon, read other patient testimonials, have a better clarity of procedures and products and also have an easy access to healthcare professionals and seek appointments.
With an objective of providing best in class treatment options and help patients regain their confidence in terms of aesthetics, Dr. Ahmad Moukalled marches ahead to scale great heights of success.