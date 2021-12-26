Sunshy group expands its operations in the UAE

SunShy Group of Companies, a thriving group in the digital media and e-commerce industry, had recently announced the expansion of their operations in the UAE.

The group was initially set as SunShy Digital Media Agency by founders Sejal & Vishal and within a few years, they became one of the top-performing digital media agencies. Through their services, the company has helped hundreds of clients in building impactful brands.

“We are very excited to be in the UAE, cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi are pioneers in digital growth which aligns perfectly with the vision of our organisation. Our business expansion is aimed at reaching out to more global businesses, building larger communities and improving the presence of brands on digital platforms.”

The two serial entrepreneurs started their individual journeys from humble beginnings. Thanks to their common admiration for entrepreneurship, they built multiple successful businesses in no time.

Vishal Jain, the Co-founder of SunShy Group began his entrepreneurial journey at the age of 13 and soon dropped out of college to pursue his entrepreneurial journey full time. While Sejal's partnership was another endeavour to grow Sunshy Group, she soon co-founded Sunshy Jewels to put out Indian culture and craftsmanship in a global marketplace. The company aimed at employing the hidden talents and extraordinarily skilled village craftsmen and craftswomen of India. Sunshy Jewels creates limited-edition rare handcrafted pieces of jewellery that are sold in a single piece to celebrate its exclusivity. The company allocates 20 per cent of its profits to artisans and craftsmen and the rest of it goes towards business expansion.

Vishal said: "I am extremely proud of our team and our growing clientele around the world. Over the years, Sunshy has shown significant growth across digital media marketing, content creation and SEO-driven marketing. Our continuous search for the new ways to grow brands has helped us grow tremendously”.

It's worth mentioning that Sunshy Group of Companies has built its foundation on philanthropy. While the company is working more on expanding in the coming years, the founders have established a non-profit organisation named ‘SVJ Foundation’.

The company plans to expand its operations in Canada and many European countries in 2022 after having successful businesses in USA, India and the UAE.