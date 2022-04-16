Start Any Business signs partnership with Meydan Free Zone

Start any Business (SAB) is one of the reputed consultants offering a variety of business setup services in Dubai and other emirates of the UAE for startups, medium enterprises, and large business considerations.

Published: Sat 16 Apr 2022, 3:44 PM Last updated: Sat 16 Apr 2022, 4:05 PM

Start Any Business (SAB) has signed an agreement with Meydan Freezone and partners to sell the Meydan Freezone license in Dubai. Pankaj Joshi, business head, Start Any Business, said: “Meydan Free Zone Company is a perfect option for small businesses and freelancers because of its low licensing prices. It might also be an ideal choice for individuals seeking to begin a business in the Dubai downtown region”.

Meydan Freezone License in Dubai also provides a guaranteed IBAN which can enable a prospective company to set up digital IBAN for company transactions that will be hassle-free with the help of Meydan Freezone.

Experienced and familiar with the various phases that one needs to go through while applying for a business setup, the team at SAB can customise solutions to help traders and entrepreneurs set up procedures anywhere in the UAE quickly, efficiently, and without any hassle.

The company has a tie-up with almost 19 Freezones, including Sharjah Media City (SHAMS), Sharjah Publishing City (SPC), Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF), Dubai Airport Freezone Authority (DAFZA), International Free Zone Authority (IFZA), Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD).