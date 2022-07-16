SLBC webinar with Dubai Chamber and Baker Tilly

Published: Sat 16 Jul 2022, 9:00 AM

The Sri Lankan Business Council (SLBC) for Dubai and Northern Emirates hosted a webinar with the Dubai Chamber and Baker Tilly on July 5. The event was primarily focused on Sri Lankan business houses and aspiring business entrepreneurs interested in setting up businesses here in the UAE. With Dubai becoming an international trading hub, it is natural for Sri Lankan entrepreneurs to look at UAE as a gateway to global markets. The purpose of the webinar was to create an opportunity for the audience to acquaint themselves with the rules of the game from the experts in the industry.

The event consisted of participants from virtually every segment of business in Sri Lanka, including manufacturers, exporters, traders and professionals in their specific field of activity. The panelist shared a comprehensive overview of setting up companies, residency visa process, new residency schemes, timelines, costs, new virtual schemes available and opening of bank accounts etc.

The SLBC was formed in 1991 under the umbrella of the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Dubai, and throughout the course of the year, it has evolved into a registered Business Council under the auspices of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce in 2004. During the course of the past few months, the Business Council has been inundated with a flood of enquiries emanating out of Sri Lanka, requesting advice and guidance to set up businesses in the UAE. The catalyst to it was this very successful webinar that turned out to be a high-profile event with a large attendance.

Shihan Sheriff, event moderator, on behalf of the SLBC, thanked the Sri Lankan Embassy, Abu Dhabi and Consulate General, Dubai, Dubai Chamber, National Chamber of Exporters, Baker Tilly and WIM for their support and to all participants present at the event.

Ketthiswaran, director - events at SLBC, said: “The interest for the webinar was evident with more than 1,000 participants registering for it and discussing queries on a range of issues during the Q and A session.”

SLBC will continue its efforts to assist the Sri Lanka business community with regular events, webinars, trade shows etc which can be viewed at slbcdubai.com or by contacting on +971 58 800 3880 / email – info@slbcdubai.com