Shein reveals ‘YOUTOPIA’, express your wonderful

Shein, in partnership with Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), unveiled YOUTOPIA, express your wonderful, a VIP and innovative shopping experience, encouraging visitors to express the wonderful side of their personalities without reservation, and connect beyond the digital.
The activation is open to visitors until December 23 from 1 pm to 9 pm at Ain Dubai, Blue Waters Island. The event offers four creative spaces for visitors to connect, shop and enjoy brand giveaways and prizes.
Shop your wonderful
Discover Shein’s exclusive regional collection, with designs highlighting the iconic landscapes of Dubai and renowned attractions. The exclusive collection will be available for women, men and kids. Guests can also enjoy 15 per cent off on the entire collection.
Beautify your wonderful
Experience Shein’s first ever ‘glam parlour’ and build your own beautiful. Professional makeup artists and augmented reality screens will allow guests to experiment with the luxury-grade beauty collection.
Create your wonderful
Express your wonderful through creativity at the ‘arts and crafts’ workshop, and design an outfit for premium brand, MOTF.
Connect your wonderful
Connect with Shein through a phone booth showcasing the creativity of Shein’s fashion collaborators with the Shein X programme and the Shein X 100K challenge.
To learn more about Shein or the event, follow https://www.instagram.com/sheinofficial/.
