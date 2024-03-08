Sail with SHEROES: Celebrating women who dare to dream

The graduation ceremony was a groundbreaking occasion as Dr Sultan Saif AlNeyadi empowered the Class of 2023 to dream big, and continue their search for knowledge beyond the classroom
This International Women’s Day, Mice Experts FZE and Khaleej Times are hosting the SHEROES SUMMIT, a unique celebration of women’s achievements and dreams. Aligning with this year’s International Women’s Day theme of 'Inspire Inclusion', the event is a celebration of 'Women Who Dare to Dream'.
Breaking away from the clichéd hotel ballrooms, Vaishali Sanjay, co-founder of Mice Experts FZE, introduces an innovative concept: hosting the summit aboard a luxurious yacht departing from Dubai Marina. This novel approach promises an unparalleled experience, encouraging women to embrace their dreams, reach for the stars, and shatter barriers. It serves as a platform fostering inclusion and honouring the essence of womanhood.
This free to attend event brings together prominent female business leaders, social influencers, and achievers. It aims to inspire and empower women through the sharing of uplifting stories and engaging panel discussions on topics pertinent to women today.
The SHEROES SUMMIT is more than just an event; it’s an experience you wouldn’t want to miss. Join the celebration of women’s strength, resilience, and spirit on International Women’s Day.
To be a part of this unique experience, register at https://famedelivered.com/sheroes-summit-registration/
Register now and join the ranks of women who dare to dream. This International Women’s Day, let’s celebrate the dreamers among us. Let’s celebrate the SHEROES.
