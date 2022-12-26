Ronnie Teja on e-commerce success strategies for 2023

With two locations across the UAE, Mizu offers the perfect setting to celebrate the New Year
The kind of massive momentum and the level of incredible growth a few industries have attained so far in all these years can be attributed to so many different reasons. One reason is undoubtedly the relentless drive, efforts and passion of professionals, who put in every possible measure to get closer to the goals and visions they seek in their journeys. Another essential factor is the constant tech advancements and the adoption of the changing tech trends that have brought massive positive changes across industries. The e-commerce space is no alien to such extraordinary changes, which have led to the exponential rise of the industry. It could also become possible because of entrepreneurial talents like Ronnie Teja, who today has come forward to talk about how people can succeed in the e-commerce space in 2023.
Teja, founder of Branzio Watches, a Canadian multipreneur, originally hails from Mumbai. Moving to Canada in 2007 as a 21-year-old, he became the first generation immigrant. He started small and, after varied work experiences, jumped into the digital space and, since then, has only thrived in e-commerce and the digital marketing realms. Besides this, Teja is also a speaker and presenter across summits around the world.
— Abdullah Hanif Ahmed Quraishi is a journalist and media entrepreneur
With two locations across the UAE, Mizu offers the perfect setting to celebrate the New Year
Four lucky winners stand a chance to win gold giveaways every alternate day of the festival