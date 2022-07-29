Rising star to feature at Paramount Screen

Published: Fri 29 Jul 2022, 3:43 PM

Rising Star is a children wing of The Great Indian Film Festival (TGIFF) that aims to bring global filmmakers and cultures of the world together on a single platform with the purpose of making art and cinema accessible to all. TGIFF greatly supports young talents and the innovative, shorter medium of storytelling. It aims to present a great spectacle by bringing together talented directors, actors and producers from all over the world by sharing their thoughts, ideas and showcasing their films at the annual award ceremony of TGIFF.

In 2019, during the first nationwide lockdown, Vivek Paul, the founder of TGIFF also started lockdown films, especially for school students. TGIFF encourages students to use technology and their mobile phones to tell their stories, this small endeavour now has turned into Rising Stars film festival which showcased short films made by the children and for the children.

The TGIFF festival showcased short films from India, and short filmmakers from across 18 countries, including Russia, US, Taiwan, Iran, Singapore, Canada, Tehran, Czech Republic and Italy.

This year, Rising Stars will showcase at the Paramount Screen in Paramount Hotel, Business Bay on September 10 and 11. The two-day event will showcase the best of the films from all over the world and will be attended by the kids and global aspiring filmmakers from across the UAE.

Paul said: “We feel festivals are a great way of bringing great talents together on a common platform for exchange of ideas as well as international exposure. With Rising Stars, we are extending this unique opportunity to children, who have the most honest and candid view of the world.”