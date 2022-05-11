Renee Supermarket launches new store in JVC

Published: Wed 11 May 2022, 10:20 AM

That bright red sign that many of you are now seeing in district 17 Jumeriah Village Circle (JVC) is the newly opened Renee Supermarket. The supermarket was first launched in 2013 in Lagos, Nigeria. Renee has recently expanded its footprint, opening its first branch in Dubai. The supermarket aims to deliver personalised customer service and satisfaction by keeping the best possible prices. Our guests can also come in and find baskets of pre designed ingredients for certain recipes. For instance, you would be pleased to walk in and find all the ingredients to bake a cake already pre-packed for you. You would also find the same for savoury meals. As soon as you walk into Renee, we hope that you find exactly what you need. Our products range from fresh fruits and vegetables, fresh bakery, meats to rice, gluten-free pastas, alternative choices for milk, and even delicious juices, or ice creams to help us all beat the Dubai heat.

To align with daily consuming items, we have fruit of the day cut and ready for you to pick and go. It is not just fruit, but ample of snack choices to choose from. There are spicy chips for the customers with cravings for a savoury snack. And even an array of chocolate bars to choose from for the customer with cravings for a sweet snack, or a range of protein bar and keto cookies for the healthy seekers. Come in on Tuesdays (or any day of the week) and find taco kits with the fresh dips. Even if you feel like having pancakes for breakfast, come along and pick up the kit along with maple syrup sourced from its origin. When it comes to checking-out, our customers have the option of going with our eco-friendly shopping bags which are made out of recyclable cotton.

Renee’s friendly staff are always available to help you out. Do not hesitate to refer to them for any of your shopping related inquiries. For any assitance in stores, or completing your home delivery order connect with us on Whatsapp on +971581620783 or call us on +97145891133.