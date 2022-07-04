Rediscover romance at Four Seasons Resort Seychelles

Published: Mon 4 Jul 2022, 10:46 AM

With its isolated location in the Seychelles, Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island is the ideal island setting for an unforgettable wedding ceremony. The Resort’s newly launched 'Castaway Love' wedding package is for couples looking for a beachside ceremony where they pledge their love on one of the 14 km (9 miles) of beaches found on the coral island.

Nick Solomon, resort manager, said: "The 'Castaway Love' package offers couples a barefoot ceremony on a beach of their choice before the two head off to enjoy a beach dinner in a private setting to celebrate their new chapter together. Just like our island paradise, we want to ensure a relaxed environment is created so the only feelings that live on are those of joy and love.”

In addition to a private beach dinner, each couple is greeted by an elegant wedding arch made with frangipani flowers to complement the light and airy surroundings on the beach. As their night comes to an end, a romantic floral bath awaits in their villa where they can toast to their new adventures ahead. Whether it’s an intimate ceremony or a celebration with friends and family to join in on the occasion, Desroches Island is a hideaway home to infinite romance with a focus on the couple’s love and beautiful surroundings.

The 'Castaway Love' package is priced at EUR 3,600 per couple and requires a minimum stay of three nights at the resort.

-