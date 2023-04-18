Raychem RPG geared up for an energy transition at Middle East Energy Exhibition and Conference

Published: Tue 18 Apr 2023, 1:41 PM Last updated: Tue 18 Apr 2023, 1:44 PM

The Middle East Energy Exhibition enjoys a legacy as a leading global energy industry event. Held from March 7 to 9 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the exhibit brought together energy manufacturers and suppliers from across the globe. A pioneer in the energy segment and a keen supporter of sustainable energy solutions, Raychem RPG has been participating in the exhibit for many years. The MEE’s 48th edition was a potential portal to showcase its latest technologies and innovative solutions covering the entire energy value chain.

About MEE

The MEE 2023 addressed the latest developments and future trends in renewable energy, energy storage, and green hydrogen. The event was back after a two-year hiatus with 19 international pavilions, 57 exhibiting countries, and visitors from more than 132 nations. It allowed exhibitors to evaluate market demand, gather essential industry knowledge, grow new business ventures, and strengthen existing ones.

Having earned a name for itself as the most reputable and comprehensive energy event in the MENA region, the Middle East Energy Exhibition focussed on promoting sustainable, innovative energy sources.

About Raychem RPG and its participation in MEE

Raychem RPG considers Middle East Energy Exhibition as an excellent platform for all exhibitors and attendees to meet their customers, partners, and their market competition. The event also served as a perfect foundation for Raychem RPG to interact with regular partners and to meet prospective clients globally. The event turbocharged Raychem RPG's ability to provide the latest alternative energy solutions.

Raychem RPG, incorporated in 1989 as a 50:50 Joint Venture between TE Connectivity, USA, and RPG Enterprises, India, has become a leading name in the energy sector and caters to multiple business industries. Apart from providing reliable connections worldwide, Raychem RPG is a pioneer in providing new innovative solutions in cable management, connectors and terminals, earthing and grounding products, electrical safety products, transformers, and built-to-print and gas metering solutions.

Raychem RPG is also India's longest-running successful joint venture for over 30 years. Based on trust, and traditions and supported by passion and enthusiasm, Raychem RPG pioneers smart and sustainable products and technologies.

With soaring demand, the sustainable energy industry is creating strong tailwinds. Raychem RPG believes that the Middle East Energy Expo in 2023 painted a perfect picture of the importance of alternative energy in the UAE. It allowed all visitors to invest amid a sea of changes in the energy sector.

Tamal Kanti Saha, senior vice-president and head — global sales and marketing of Raychem RPG, said: “Middle East has been a good market and focuses geography for Raychem RPG. With an uncertain socio-economic scenario in European Union, the Middle East has become more important for business growth, and we are so happy to see the success of the energy exhibition. It’s like a breath of fresh air after the impact of the pandemic. We could meet and greet so many of our existing customers. It was wonderful to meet many new prospective customers and business partners from all over the world. Looking forward to explosive growth in the international market, especially the region.”

The expo catered to the complete product gamut of the power industry, from essential and backup power to energy storage and management. With a commitment to a "better environment for a better future," Raychem RPG has shown its potential in the evolving realm of engineering solutions and services. Concluding with a perfect blend of networking, business facilitation, and knowledge sharing to achieve future energy goals, the expo was enlightening for Raychem RPG and peers from other nations.