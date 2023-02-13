RAK Properties report Dh408 million revenue for 2022

Abdul Aziz Abdullah Al Zaabi, Chairman, RAK Properties PJSC

The leading property developer has delivered 473 residential units

Published: Mon 13 Feb 2023, 3:57 PM Last updated: Mon 13 Feb 2023, 4:09 PM

RAK Properties PJSC, the largest listed property developer in Ras Al Khaimah has reported an annual revenue of Dh408 million for 2022.

During the year, RAK Properties delivered 207 villas in Marbella, a luxury residential beachfront community on Hayat Island, as well as 266 apartments in Julphar Residence on Abu Dhabi’s Reem Island. In addition, RAK Properties successfully opened the five-star Star InterContinental Hotel & Spas on Hayat Island.

Sameh Al Muhtadi, CEO, RAK Properties PJSC

Commenting on the results, Abdul Aziz Abdullah Al Zaabi, chairman at RAK Properties PJSC, said: "These results provide a strong foundation to deliver the next stage of our transformation strategy that will bear fruit in 2023 and beyond."

Sameh Al Muhtadi, CEO at RAK Properties PJSC, said: "We have delivered a solid revenue number and made good progress with our residential development deliveries and our five star hospitality offerings. The InterContinental Resort & Spa has proven to be very popular and is delivering excellent revenue and the opening of the five-star Anantara Resort & Spa later this year will add considerable additional appeal to our overall hospitality offering on Mina Al Arab, and this will be complimented by a strong residential development pipeline of luxury villas and apartments. I believe we are in a good position to begin the next stage of our transformation programme that will build value for our customers, our shareholders and the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah."

RAK Properties reported a gross profit of Dh140.51 million and a net profit of Dh31 million with earnings per share of Dh0.015 for 2022. The total assets of the company increased to Dh6.32 billion from Dh6.21 billion in 2021 as of December 31, 2022.

RAK Properties is the largest listed property developer in Ras Al Khaimah, established in 2005, the company has successfully developed almost 3,000 residential units, 372,000 sq ft of office space, and 260,000 sq ft of retail space.