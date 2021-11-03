RAG Global Business Hub launches ‘Business Ecosystem’

With a vision to ‘build the country as a Nation of Entrepreneurs’, RAG Global Business Hub has recently launched ‘Business Ecosystem’ and ‘Business Hub’ in Dubai inaugurated by Dr Shashi Tharoor (former under-secretary general of the United Nations) to lend holistic support for entrepreneurs in the region.

The new centre located at the ground floor of the Al Hilal Bank building in Al Qusais, Dubai aims to support the company’s ambitious plans to expand its horizon in the face of an increasing demand for corporate service providers who can provide holistic services thereby saving cost and efforts in the process of setting up a company and scaling up. R A G assists entrepreneur with market research to start with, then help them to get trade license, and provide economical office spaces.

Rassal Ahmed, co-founder and chairman, RAG, said: “The newly launched ecosystem in Dubai is an extension of our businesses in Qatar, Africa and India. As a market entry specialist, R A G hand holds entrepreneurs in their entrepreneurial journey starting with market research, feasibility study, company setup, office space and is equipped to provide all support services like PRO and visa services all under one umbrella”.

Mohammad Aslam, co-founder and managing director of R A G, said: “We created the business ecosystem in response to the growing demand for flexible support services that entrepreneurs want when starting a business. It is designed for individuals from all over the world who wish to setup their companies smoothly, and to realise their dreams.”

True to their words, RAG Global business hub carried out a nation-wide pitch presentation competition for UG and PG students. The top two teams — one led by Raghav Bansal of Fraggle representing S P Jain School of Global Management, and the other by Mohammad Faieq of Robosafe representing Canadian University Dubai were given an opportunity to present in front of dignitaries present at the business ecosystem launch event at Marriott Hotel, Dubai. Dr Shashi Tharoor gave his feedback and shared his encouragement to the students. Other dignitaries and speakers present at the event include MLA P K Basheer, Dr Puthur Rahman (president, Indian Social Club), P A Ibrahim Haji (co-chairman – Malabar Gold & Diamonds, chairman of PACE Group).

The business ecosystem also saw international dignitaries speaking virtually to the audience present; personalities like Lee Cockerell (former executive vice president of operations for the Walt Disney World Resort, USA), Nik Gowing (founder of Thinking the Unthinkable and former news presenter at BBC World News, UK) and Dr Azad Moopen (chairman, Aster DM Healthcare).

The event witnessed the launch of RAG Global Business Hub’s three other projects: An entrepreneurs’ mobile app named ‘RAG Biz’, ‘RAG Properties’ and ‘RAG Wellness and Business Tourism’. The unique entrepreneur’s mobile app is a platform for people to know more, achieve more and do more. The app helps to earn more through its referral programme. As a part of its expansion plan, R A G is in the process of launching its next business hub on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai by next year focused to launch entrepreneurs one person at a time.

R A G Global Business Hub’s business ecosystem also provides entrepreneurs to get the benefit of the global network. The network includes Europe based companies like Stratagem Partners, TruthSayers, Beat Consult, Centigo and Thinking the Unthinkable. Connect with the consultants and know more about how to be part of the global network at globalhub@ragroup.ae or click here to know more.