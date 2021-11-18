Plugging into the world of “green” vehicles with InsuranceMarket.ae

The UAE is known for its love of cars: from “workhorses'' like the country’s best-selling Toyota Corolla, to supercars costing millions of dirhams. It’s also known for embracing innovation and a love of all things trending, and with the motor market being no exception, there is a growing shift towards more environmentally friendly, fuel-efficient vehicles.

We decided to ask the experts at InsuranceMarket.ae to tell us more about electric vehicles and how these are viewed by insurers.

“The UAE Government has a vision of clean, green energy and its own departments have led by example by replacing 20 per cent of their own car fleet with EV’s” said Rachel Al Mughairi, chief engagement officer at InsuranceMarket.ae. “Dubai has been very proactive in promoting EV’s: signing a deal with Tesla to add 200 vehicles to Dubai Taxi Corporation fleet, installing more than 200 EV charging stations across the emirate, offering free charging at DEWA charging stations and providing incentives such as four hours free parking and free Salik tags” she added.

Sounds tempting, right? Avinash Babur, CEO, InsuranceMarket.ae commented, “The good news is several automotive manufacturers see the UAE as a growing market, so if you’re keen on becoming an environmentally friendly motorist, you have a choice from a number of makes and models. From market leader Tesla, popular brands such as Ford, Chevrolet, Renault and Hyundai, to luxury marques like BMW, Jaguar and Porsche, there’s something for all tastes and budgets” he explained. “In insurance terms, prices vary greatly so if you’re considering purchasing an EV and insurance premiums are a deciding factor, contact us first for that all-important quote”.

Electrifying stuff! We’re calling InsuranceMarket.ae now before heading to the nearest dealership.