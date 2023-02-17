Piero Pavone talks tradition, Italian craftsmanship, and the world's finest suits

By Adrian John Ignacio Published: Fri 17 Feb 2023, 5:01 PM

The formal dress code is making a comeback as people return to more classy and elegant styles after a period of casual attire. After the advent of the digital age, businesses began recognising the disadvantages of dressing casually. According to a survey, managers realised that a sophisticated, professional dress code led to positive business outcomes.

Television and social media have also contributed to this trend, as more individuals strive to emulate the stylish looks of celebrities. Formal attire is undergoing a radical transformation, blurring the lines between formal and casual styles like never before. Innovative celebrity stylists are reimagining traditional formal attire by creating daring new looks with a fresh and modern twist.

Sartoria dei Duchi: Preserving Tradition in Menswear

As the trend of reimagined formal wear sweeps the fashion world, many clothing companies are eager to cash in. However, one Italian brand stands out. Sartoria dei Duchi, a bespoke menswear brand founded in Italy by Piero Pavone, is driven by a passion for preserving the traditional ways of making suits.

Inspired by the beauty and history of Atri, Italy, Sartoria dei Duchi offers luxurious, custom-tailored suits, shirts, accessories, and shoes made from the finest Italian materials. The company draws its inspiration from the legacy of the House of Acquaviva, whose royal members ruled Atri in the 15th century.

Creating a unique brand

Sartoria dei Duchi aims to maintain the elegance of Atri's past and preserve the legacy of its workmanship. Suits from the brand are custom-made by master Italian tailors with a keen eye for classic good looks and use only the best wool. With a limited number of suits made annually, each taking up to 60 hours to create, the brand maintains its commitment to excellence.

The Sartoria dei Duchi collection is designed to make clients feel like royalty, with each piece made to order and a personal tailor assigned to each customer. The brand's attention to detail is evident in everything from the names of the suits, which pay homage to dukes, to the exceptional quality of the final product. This emphasis on tradition and quality distinguishes Sartoria dei Duchi and positions it as a leader in the world of custom menswear.

Aiming for Worldwide Expansion

The brand founder sees this new wave of formal wear as a chance to showcase the Italian art of tailoring and quality through his brand, Sartoria dei Duchi. He is determined to prove that classic elegance can coexist with contemporary fashion.

In 2022, Sartoria de Duchi took a significant step toward international recognition by establishing its first showroom outside of Italy at the luxurious Sofitel Dubai The Palm located on the famous Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

He has even bigger aspirations for the brand this year. His group intends to expand Sartoria dei Duchi's footprint by opening other showrooms in Dubai, and in the hub of British fashion, Jermyn Street in London.

