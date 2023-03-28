Philippe Model Paris drops its spring-summer 2023 sneaker collection

Parisian luxury label Philippe Model introduced its Spring Summer 2023 collection to an exclusive gathering of sneakerheads.

Philippe Models were in for a treat as the brand unveiled its latest line-up of exciting new products to its incorporation of refined material and technology for enhanced comfort of the wearer, guests were treated to a sneak peek of what’s to come this exciting new season during the preview event that took place in Philippe Model’s flagship store at Dubai Mall on March 21.

Taking the concept of quality Italian craftsmanship to the next level with minimalistic designs that takes inspiration from the brand’s French heritage, Philippe Model’s SS23 collection preview is a manifesto of styles with an inimitable personality. The new spring-summer 2023 sneaker collection mixes classic and savoir-faire, sophistication and minimalism, offering a functional yet unmistakable look for summer 2023. The blend of effortless and relaxed elegance adds a playful sense of style to your everyday look making these latest kicks a true icon of versatility.

The event was led by Saeed Alhalyan, who’s widely known amongst the sneakerheads community in the region as a YouTuber who gives reviews on every new drop by top sneaker brands. Alhalyan handpicked his top six favourite styles from the SS’23 collection and curated the guest list for the special preview event, which saw over 50+ guests attending the exclusive event to celebrate their shared love for sneakers.

The six most-coveted styles included the ROCX, also known to be designed particularly for urban explorers. Rocx is a trekking-inspired sneaker, in terms of attitude and lifestyle. Another much-loved design was the Tropez, which is casual and fun in stunning colours that further elevate this sneaker, which is loved for its comfort straight out of the box. It is contemporary with a mix of suede and leather calfskin while being super flexible with literally no break in time needed.

Other top picks were the Antibes, which is adored by shopped for its simple and timeless design as well as high-quality construction. It reinvents the canons of running shoes while evoking a fresh and youthful look. The spotlight was also on the Temple, which was loved by sneaker lovers for its classic all-white leather silhouette, making it a high-fashion shoe that can be styled in innumerable ways.

Other than showcasing the never-seen-before product lines that were unveiled to the guests, The event also had a customisation corner where the guests could get their new kicks customised by an uber-talented and popular customisation artist.

The brand and its latest collection can be found exclusively on www.shopbauhaus.com.