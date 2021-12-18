Outdoor food fest at Arabian Center

As the cooler months roll in, Dubai is all set to warm up with some great outdoor activities. The first-ever outdoor food fest at Arabian Center is all set to welcome a long stream of foodies until 16 January, 2022 serving some of the finest treats.

The specially developed area outside the night court entrance features a great line-up of food trucks daily from 4 pm to 12 midnight. The trucks and stands present a fusion of flavours ranging from Mexican, American, Lebanese to the Mediterranean, and all served with a mélange of never-ending fun activities. Guests can indulge in an incredible array of choices from One Wish, Stuffed Burger, Meat District, Maddy, Koshari Square, Abu Jad, Let’s Grill, to name a few. Children can also look forward to unlimited thrill in a specially dedicated kids play zone.