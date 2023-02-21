nybl launches groundbreaking podcast series

nybl is a deep-tech development company with a mission to develop and export technology and innovation from Saudi Arabia and the UAE to the rest of the world

Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 4:27 PM

During GITEX 2022 held in Dubai, nybl, a technology development house that drives digital transformation using real-time machine learning on an IoT platform, launched a distinctive podcast series called nybl voices aimed at sharing insights, knowledge, and leading-edge opinions on a diverse set of topics and issues. 'nyblers' (nybl employees) were joined by critical thinkers, innovators, educators, business professionals, government representatives, and entrepreneurs from a variety of nybl’s clients and partners to engage in this podcast series.

Noor Alnahhas, CEO at nybl, said: "nybl voices is a platform to discuss local and global topics with some of the best minds in the world. nybl voices is a vehicle for change makers looking to access innovative, thought-provoking content with insights on critical and topical matters."

nybl is passionate about creating connections, learning opportunities, and deriving synergies through collaboration. In nybl voices, we speak as nyblers who play a role as enablers of good, through the sharing of meaningful content and creative ideas.

"Our technology allows hardworking, passionate people to do exponentially more with their time and energy, scaling their impact across the globe. Ultimately, our business is about bringing talented people and cutting-edge technologies together to improve our lives and our planet. I personally feel that this podcast series is an extension of this passion to make a difference and achieve our vision, and I invite you all to enjoy the series as it rolls out," Alnahhas added.

What you can expect on the podcast

nybl has produced one season during GITEX 2022 with over 20 episodes. Throughout the podcast series, nybl chats with industry-leading nyblers and other experts about the latest trends and insights that are shaping artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on areas like the oil and gas industry, the democratisation of AI, education, leadership, sustainability, entrepreneurship, company, and personal growth. Other topics on this podcast series range from culture, mental health, the importance of well-being in companies, equality, and diversity, and to the impact of AI on humanity and how the importance of continuous learning can be leveraged through AI. The series also shares the story of nybl and its goals and vision around AI and humanity.

The nybl voices podcast includes participants from multiple entities such as Lenovo, Playbook, Commtel Networks, Astrolabs, Cashee, Letswork, Ahoy, International Humanitarian City (IHC) funded by MBRGI, Chasm, Happiness Matters, Bake My Day (Pinza), N2 Technology, Canadian University in Dubai, the American University in Sharjah and Mental Health AE, amongst many others. The podcasts were brilliantly facilitated by Gabrielle Khaled, Shahla Noureldin from the Ministry of Economy, and Ali Khawaja from the American University of Sharjah.

The nybl voices podcast series is set to launch on February 28.