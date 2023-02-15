NVIDIA and SAE Institute Dubai Crown UAE winner at Global Game Jam 2023

Published: Wed 15 Feb 2023, 11:26 AM

NVIDIA Middle East and SAE Institute Dubai announced the winners of the UAE chapter of Global Game Jam 2023, recently held at the Yas Creative Hub at twofour54 in Abu Dhabi. Ten teams from the UAE competed in the global event, where teams came together over a period of 48 hours to create games around a central theme. This year’s theme was ‘roots’, and the winning team developed a four-player game titled ‘Crops and Robbers’ where players worked in teams of two to harvest the most carrots within a time limit.

The winning team consisted of Jonas Noronha (game designer), Uğurcan Gökce (programmer), Aditi Monga (UI artist and video editor), Ralph Roukoz (programmer),and Douglas Cottell (3D artist and voice actor). Each team member walked away with an RTX laptop as a grand prize, presented by NVIDIA Middle East.

Commenting on their win, the team said: “The NVIDIA RTX Studio Laptops at the Yas Creative Hub were the perfect tools to assist us in crafting a game within 48 hours. We were able to create, iterate and render our game faster, thanks to the advanced technologies and performance of the RTX GPUs in the laptops. These machines were able to handle the game easily, without any frame drops or stuttering. The NVIDIA Studio laptops really accelerated our workflow."

“As artists, the power and technologies of the NVIDIA Studio laptops helped us to work efficiently between multiple 3D applications, and we were pleasantly surprised that our game trailer took under a minute to export on Adobe Premiere Pro. Further thanks to NVIDIA Broadcast, which allowed us to capture clean audio while being in a room with multiple sources of different sounds," they added.

Designing their game on RTX studio laptops, the winning team was able to take advantage of exclusive NVIDIA technologies to accelerate their game development and produce a polished end product that reflected the amount of work the team put into it. By using NVIDIA Studio drivers, AI accelerated apps on RTX GPUs, and harnessing technologies in NVIDIA Streamline, game developers are able to enhance the performance and visuals of their game, accelerate the creation of their 3D world, deliver their project faster, and bring the latest NVIDIA technologies and features into applications and games with just a single integration. This drastically improves developers’ workflow and reduces the complexity of the game’s code, while also freeing up development resources to work on other important game elements.

"We are thrilled to be a part of Global Game Jam 2023 and help encourage local game developers and designers to harness their skills using NVIDIA RTX Studio laptops,” said Chantelle Tavid, head of marketing at NVIDIA MENAT. "The winning team experienced first-hand how NVIDIA RTX technologies can help accelerate the creation of 3D worlds, and give artists unlimited creative power to deliver projects faster with shorter render times."

SAE Institute Dubai, the UAE’S number one choice for creative media education in collaboration with NVIDIA, successfully hosted the Game Jam from February 3 to 5. The event brought together talented game developers and designers from across the region to create innovative and engaging games. Game Jam was a resounding success and the collaboration between SAE Dubai and NVIDIA demonstrated their commitment to fostering the growth of the gaming industry in the region. The event provided a unique opportunity for participants to network, share their experiences and develop their skills in a supportive and collaborative environment.