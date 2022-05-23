NFT Fool becomes one of the fastest growing NFT education platforms

Art is all about the community. It’s about making something beautiful for the sake of making something beautiful. Artists need to support each other on social media, NFT platforms, and discord. Social media can be a great way to connect with other artists who share the same interests as you, and sometimes people just want to talk about art in real time.

For example, Beeple made waves in late 2020 when he became an overnight success. At the time, he broke NFT records passing $3.5million on the exclusive platform Nifty Gateway. The thing many people don’t know is that it took a long time for Beeple (real name Mike Winkelmann) to become an overnight success.

Beeple has spent over 5,000 days creating 'Everydays'. These pieces have been posted on his social media for many years. The art community has been following him for years. In fact, he has nearly two million followers on instagram alone. The point is, it took a ton of passion, dedication, artistry, and maybe just a little bit of luck for Beeple to get where he is.

Accounts like NFT Fool on Instagram have quickly become a large part of the culture surrounding the trending tokens. Sharing relevant and relatable content that is NFT-focused, NFT Fool is just one of the many Instagram accounts that has become a source for news and commentary on the industry. Purchasing an NFT not only gives you valued proof of ownership for that content but also a key to an exclusive online community with a shared interest. NFTs move beyond static content to unlock new experiences for holders like entry to games, access to more exclusive content, fan clubs, and other events. For example, Afterparty, a creator tools platform, is hosting an art and music festival later this year. Owning an Afterparty Utopian NFT is the only way to get in. In addition, NFT holders will also have access to a special pop-up at Miami’s Art Basel and other events during the festival. This crossover from the physical world to the digital world is very enticing.

With more millennials being alone, social media accounts like NFT Fool have become the pulse of the industry. Now valued at $41 billion, the NFT space is growing exponentially with influencers hopping on the bandwagon. For instance, the 99 Originals NFT collection by Logan Paul. In this new era of fintech and digital investing, the culture will only continue to grow, evolving with social media trends and the latest generation.

