New Yorker opens its fourth store in Dubai Hills Mall

Published: Sat 16 Jul 2022, 9:00 AM

New Yorker unveiled its latest store at Dubai Hills Mall with a grand opening on June 29. With around 900 square metres of sales space, the fashion label from Germany will offer a wide range of the latest trends and fashion highlights. The selection mainly consists of the New Yorker brands FSBN, FB SISTER, SMOG, Amisu and Censored showing modern fashion, jeans, sportswear and streetwear for a trend-conscious target group, supplemented by a wide range of accessories and swimwear.

Radio host Kris Fade, DJ Jenn Getz and Alfie and other influencers were present at the launch as well. The brand also revealed new classic pieces and matching sets, which are perfectly suited and ideal for the summer season.

The new store is the brand’s ninth store in the GCC and fourth in Dubai, signalling their rising popularity with customers.