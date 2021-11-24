Neil Cabral appointed as Managing Director at Lighthouse Canton
Neil Cabral joins Lighthouse Canton Capital (DIFC) Pte Ltd as it continues its expansion across the Middle East
Lighthouse Canton, a Singapore headquartered investment management firm with offices in Singapore, Dubai and India, with over 100 employees providing both asset management and multi-family office services overseeing in excess of $3 billion of total assets under management and advisory has appointed big-hitter banking and single-family office veteran Neil Cabral as its managing director and head of key clients.
Cabral’s appointment would further strengthen the leadership team at Lighthouse Canton and propel the company's ambition of becoming the number one asset management firm in the region. In his role, Cabral will be responsible for developing the firm’s footprint within the single-family office and key client segment and will also be lending his shoulder to the group’s business development and strategy. Cabral has an extensive experience of 30 years having worked in global companies across strategy, finance, wellness, pharmaceuticals, family offices, private banking, business development and leading complex businesses which span multiple geographical regions. "I am honored by the board's decision and grateful to Shilpi Chowdhary and Prashant Tandon for their trust in me as well as their leadership and support," said Cabral.
Prior to joining Lighthouse Canton Capital (DIFC) Pte Ltd, Cabral was the executive director and board member of Himalaya Wellness Worldwide (erstwhile The Himalaya Drug Company), one of India’s largest multinational pharmaceutical company where he laid the foundation for global expansion. He was also the CEO of its single-family office. In his capacity as executive director for eight years, he was involved in all of the company’s global entities, including as a board member of the holding company and all its international subsidiaries and affiliates in over 90 countries.
Before joining The Himalaya Drug Company, he was the managing director and global head of private banking for the non-resident Indian segment at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB). Across the course of his illustrious career, Cabral has held senior global leadership positions in various multinational banks including Standard Chartered, Citibank, HSBC and ICICI Bank, across multiple global financial hubs having worked very closely with various principals and stakeholders.
An achiever, master negotiator with a sharp acumen and appetite for business, Cabral has a proven track record in building global brands and his successful tenure at Himalaya Wellness is a testament to that reputation. Cabral would leverage his wide influential network and vast experience across business development, strategy, network expansion, ultra-high-net-worth clients' development, marketing, and operations to bring in industry-leading practices to Lighthouse Canton, as the company steps into a high growth phase.
Touting his sense of product excellence, daring ideas and commitment to brand desirability, Cabral has always shown the doyen ability to deliver great results during his career spanning 30 years. He is a well-rounded leader, able to get the best from people, while maintaining a strong team spirit.