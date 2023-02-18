National day celebration of the Islamic Republic of Iran in UAE

Sat 18 Feb 2023

The Islamic Republic of Iran embassy in the UAE hosted a reception on the occasion of the country’s 44nd national day.

Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, was the special guest from the UAE Government. The reception was also attended by heads of foreign missions, ambassadors and diplomats from different countries¸ as well as directors of Iranian organisations, and political, economic and cultural figures from the UAE and members of the Irani expat community in the UAE.

During the course of the event, which was hosted by the Iranian embassy in Abu Dhabi, Hossein Heydari, chargé d’affaires of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the UAE, gave an overview and background of the friendly and expanding relations between Iran and the UAE.