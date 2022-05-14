National Airlines honours 2,000 health workers

Jacob Matthew, president and board member, National Air Cargo Group and Fahad Omar Ahmed S Baslaib, CEO, Rashid Hospital honour nurses

Published: Sat 14 May 2022, 9:00 AM

National Airlines, in association with the Dubai Health Authority, (DHA), celebrated International Nurses Day on May 12 at Rashid Hospital, Dubai. Around 2,000 nurses and health workers were honoured at the event and were handed specially designed commemorative gifts at the occasion. The event was a befitting acknowledgement of the health workers’ continued service and compassion towards humanity.

Jacob Matthew, president and board member, National Air Cargo Group; Fahad Omar Ahmed S Baslaib, CEO, Rashid Hospital; Akram Khalid Al Ahmad, nursing director, Rashid Hospital; Hamad Al Attar, director of finance and administration, Rashid Hospital; and Alan White, chief growth officer, National Air Cargo Group, welcomed the nurses and medical staff and felicitated them. Sam Chui, celebrity global aviation blogger, also participated in the celebration.

Baslaib said: “We highly appreciate National Airlines for their continued partnership and leadership in organising such a unique initiative. This event is a great honour for our staff members who are the real heroes of the health sector. We congratulate the efforts and commendable work of the entire nursing community.”

Matthew added: “It is indeed a privilege to organise the International Nurses’ Day 2022 along with DHA and Rashid Hospital management. We are observers of the life-changing work the health workers have been doing, especially since the global outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is our combined responsibility to recognise, appreciate, and duly honour the selfless services of the entire nursing community in Dubai and elsewhere in the world.”