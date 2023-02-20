Naser Taher awarded chairman of the year

Published: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 12:49 PM Last updated: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 12:53 PM

The Le Fonti Awards were held on Thursday night at The Palace in Downtown Dubai at an international ceremony attended by prominent business leaders from around the globe.

The annual awards seek to honour the highest levels of business excellence and are acclaimed across the industry as a true mark of quality. At the ceremony, Multibank Group was honoured with two leading awards. The group took home the award for ‘leading financial derivatives institution’; and Naser Taher, chairman of Multibank Group, was recognised as the ‘chairman of the year’.

Speaking on the double win, Taher said: “It is a testament to the effort, dedication, and commitment of our team”, recognising the efforts of the entire Multibank Group. About the MultiBank Group, in his speech, Taher, stated: “The MultiBank Group has now grown to be one of the largest, if not the largest, financial derivatives institution with a daily turnover of USD 12.1 billion, over 1 million customers, and over 30,000 institutional clients. Additionally, we have maintained an unblemished record with all our 11 regulators across five continents since 2005.”

Staying true to the honour of chairman of the year, he also recognised what a difficult year it had been in the financial world, saying: 'the crypto market has been mismanaged by market leaders." He called for reform and that the MultiBank Group shall play a leading role in cleaning the crypto market in 2023.

Apart from the awards ceremony, Le Fonti Awards also hosted key panel discussions with industry leaders. The panels included discussions about the future of the finance industry and featured key speakers from diverse companies. Among them was Danny Salman, a senior market analyst from Multibank Group. He spoke candidly about the past year, expected future trends, and key practices for the coming years.

Le Fonti is a brand that focuses on enhancing companies’ unique features, fostering a business community of over ten million people globally. The Le Fonti Awards offered a key opportunity for industry leaders to connect, learn and grow with each other. The summit and awards ceremony was followed by an entertaining Gala Dinner, summing up a successful night.