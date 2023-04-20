myAlfred and HumLog unite to boost SMEs with cost-effective HR solutions

George Matthew, founder and CEO, HumLog and Grishma Apte, general manager, myAlfred LLC

Published: Thu 20 Apr 2023, 9:00 AM

InsuranceMarket.ae's clients enjoy a premium membership to myAlfred, the UAE's leading rewards super-app, granting them various rewards and benefits. In line with this, myAlfred is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with HumLog, a top-tier end-to-end corporate quality HR solutions provider. This collaboration aims to empower SMEs and startups by offering them an exclusive 40 per cent discount on HumLog's package plans, making human capital logistics more accessible and entrepreneur-friendly.

HumLog is renowned for its affordable, efficient, and comprehensive people solutions tailored for SMEs and startups. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and infusing it with a personal touch, HumLog streamlines HR processes, including team setup, HR policy creation, automation, recruitment, and compliance with local labour laws.

George Mathew, CEO and founder at HumLog expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership. He said: "Since HumLog is the HR partner of choice for SMEs and Startups, our partnership with InsuranceMarket.ae and myAlfred enables business customers of the platform to access efficient yet affordable end-to-end HR Solutions under one roof using cutting-edge technology and infused with a personal touch. From setting up the HR teams, creating HR policies and procedures, automating HR, recruiting the best people, and ensuring compliance with local labour laws, HumLog will be the trusted HR strategic partner in the successful journey of every SME and startup.”

Grishma Apte, general manager at myAlfred, added: "We are delighted to partner with HumLog and offer our SME and startup customers an exclusive discount on HR solution packages. This partnership aligns with our commitment to providing our customers with the best resources and support as they navigate the complexities of entrepreneurship."

This strategic partnership highlights the shared vision of myAlfred and HumLog to create a robust ecosystem for SMEs and startups, enabling them to access the tools and resources necessary to thrive in today's competitive business landscape.