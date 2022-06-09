Mohammed Rasool Khoory and Sons open world’s biggest Tudor boutique in Abu Dhabi

Published: Thu 9 Jun 2022, 11:40 AM Last updated: Thu 9 Jun 2022, 11:46 AM

Massimo Baggi, the Swiss ambassador to the UAE, was the guest of honour at the opening ceremony of the Swiss watchmaker’s first exclusive mono-brand store in Abu Dhabi. Yousef Al Khoori, CEO, Mohammed Rasool Khoory and Sons, received the ambassador in the presence of Roland Enderli, sales director at Tudor Watches and management, representatives of Aldar Real Estate Company (Yas Mall), media professionals and other distinguished guests.

The 125 sq m Tudor boutique at Yas Mall, the largest worldwide, will offer an exceptional range of men’s and women’s timepieces, including classic, sport, diving and heritage-inspired watches and the latest Tudor Black Bay Pro.

Building on its reputation for creating emblematic models chosen by the boldest adventurers, this year, Tudor presented the Black Bay Pro, an entirely new model with a dual time zone feature. The iconic Black Bay GMT model is also available in steel and gold version in the Black Bay line, featuring warm colours and a vintage touch.

New 2022 versions have been presented for the Black Bay chrono steel and gold; and the Tudor Royal line. Tudor is also introducing the Black Bay 31, 36, 39 and 41 steel and gold models, featuring a curvy design and manufacture calibres. The boutique reflects the Tudor style with minimalist furniture made of wood with a black lacquer finish and red leather chairs.

A distinct photo wall featuring historic photographs of the British North Greenland Expedition with the image of modern Tudor ambassador David Beckham emblematic of the brand’s continued contemporary relevance. Rolex’s founder Hans Wilsdorf created Tudor in 1946, who had a vision of a watch brand with the same impeccable craftsmanship as Rolex but sold at a more affordable price.