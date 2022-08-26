Mike releases in GCC countries on August 25

Published: Fri 26 Aug 2022, 5:10 PM Last updated: Fri 26 Aug 2022, 5:12 PM

John Abraham Entertainment's maiden production in Malayalam Mike opened to highly positive reviews and responses in Kerala. The musically rich film that deals with a contemporary and relevant theme was released all over GCC countries on August 25. Mike received praise for its unique concept and stellar performances from the lead actors Anaswara Rajan and debutant Ranjith Sajeev.

'Beware of Dogs' fame Vishnu Sivaprasad is the director of Mike. The film is written by Aashiq Akbar Ali, who previously penned Kala Viplavam Pranayam.

The film has an ensemble cast including Rohini Molletti, Jinu Joseph, Akshay Radhakrishnan, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Dayyana Hameed, Karthik Manikandan, Rakesh Murali, Rahul, Nehaan, Roshan Chandra, Vettukili Prakash and Sini Abraham.

The cinematography of the film is by Renadive and Vivek Harshan is the editor. Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri, Rafeeq Ahammed, Suhail Koya, Arun Alat and Vinayak Sasikumar have penned the songs composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. Suresh Mukund from Mumbai-based hip-hop dance group Kings United and Gayathri Raghuram choreographed the song. The last one is jointly choreographed by Pratheesh Ramdas and Greeshma Narendran. Ranjith Kotheri is the art director while Ronex Xavier is behind the make-up. Sonia Sandiavo is the costume designer and Rajesh Rajan handled the sound design. Phoenix Prabhu and Arjun are behind stunts. Still photography was done by Rahul Raj. Devison C J and Binu Murali were production controllers. Publicity design was by Jayaram Ramachandran. Marketing and Communications are handled by Sangeetha Janachadran under the banner of Stories Social.