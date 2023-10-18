Middle East enterprises scaling upon the AI evolution toward HR excellence

Organisations globally are opting for a futuristic approach to their HR management process

By Mohsin AL Moharrak Published: Wed 18 Oct 2023, 5:12 PM

Automation and AI are transforming industries across the globe, and the human resources sector is no exception. With the potential to streamline everyday HR operations, provide insightful analytics and enhance workforce management, HR-Tech is a force that organisations in the Middle east countries cannot ignore.

Known for its rich cultural heritage, the Middle East region is rapidly emerging as a global economic hub. As organisations scale their operations and adapt to the demands of the modern workforce, the need to embrace new-age HR-Tech, driven by automation and AI, is inevitable.

According to statistics by Business News Daily, the adoption of HR technology has significantly reshaped HR practices globally. This shift has not only improved the efficiency and effectiveness of HR functions but has also yielded impressive statistical results:

1. Managing time and attendance: Automation and AI-driven solutions have reduced manual input errors by 80 per cent and improved attendance tracking accuracy by 77 per cent in enterprises, according to a study. (Linkedin Newsletter by Dale Gibler)

2. Payroll in minutes: Gulf businesses utilising AI-based payroll systems have reported an 87 per cent reduction in payroll processing errors, leading to higher employee satisfaction and a fully compliant payroll process.

3. Performance-based rewards and recognition: Advanced HR technology has resulted in a 30 per cent increase in employee productivity and engagement, as well as a 40 per cent reduction in performance-related issues. (Stated by duskmobile.com stats)

4. Build a dream team in no time: AI-driven recruitment tools have reduced the time-to-hire by 35 per cent and enhanced the quality of candidates recruited.

These statistics highlight the remarkable impact that AI-driven HR technology is having on businesses in the Middle East region, driving efficiency and productivity while reducing costs and errors.

Zimyo is leading the HR-Tech wave in the Middle East region, offering a 360° HRMS platform with over 40 modules designed to streamline workforce management. Their automation and AI-driven platform have empowered Middle East enterprises to optimize their HR operations, cut payroll errors, improve employee productivity and hire smarter people.

Key features of Zimyo's HRMS platform include:

· Geo-fenced time and attendance management for precise timestamps

· Error-free payrollmanagement adhering to the wages protection system (WPS) by generating standard income file (SIF)

· Accurate trip tracking of employee travel enhancing location tracking, employee safety and accountability

· Seamless workforce performance management to recognise high performers

· Swift recruitment management to hire top-tier talent

· Lively employee engagement platform and more

Zimyo's commitment to excellence and innovation in HR-Tech has made it a trusted partner for 2000+ organisation across the globe, including 200+ renowned organisations such as Qatar Wire Products, TLM International, Kayfi, Barker Langham, Redlodgik, etc., in the Middle East to harness the power of AI for HR transformation.

For more information about Zimyo and its futuristic HR-Tech solutions, get in touch or contact them at marketing@zimyo.com.

Mohsin AL Moharrak is a business journalist.