MGD adds more sparkle to its gold rate protection offers

Published: Sat 18 Mar 2023, 12:13 PM Last updated: Sat 18 Mar 2023, 12:40 PM

Malabar Gold and Diamonds (MGD) has enhanced its gold rate protection offer by providing customers with a free diamond gift voucher worth Dh100 for 10 per cent advance bookings made on or before April 2.

The additional incentive was announced by the brand after the resounding acceptance of its gold rate protection offer which was unveiled on March 1, through which customers can just pay 10 per cent advance for their favourite jewellery and block the gold rate until April 23, protecting themselves from any increase in gold rate during this period. If gold rate increases at the time of purchase, customers can avail the blocked rate and if it reduces they can still draw mileage of the reduced rate.

Shamlal Ahamed, MD — international operations, MGD, said: “As the brand steps into its 30th year of providing exemplary jewellery shopping experience, we are providing our customers with an added benefit of free diamond gift vouchers to ensure that they get to enjoy the upcoming festive season to the fullest extent.”